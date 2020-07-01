California to close indoor businesses in some counties as coronavirus cases hit record highs

Gavin Newsom, governor of California, speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, California, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

California has ordered indoor businesses, including restaurants and movie theaters, to close across 19 counties as the state grapples with a resurgence of coronavirus cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

Effective immediately, businesses with indoor operations in counties that have been on the state's "County Monitoring List" for three consecutive days will be required to close. The order applies to some of the state's biggest counties, Los Angeles, Orange and Santa Barbara counties.

Indoor businesses required to close include restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms, Newsom said at a press briefing. The updated guidance will remain in place for at least three weeks.

He said the order doesn't require a businesses to close entirely but will rather require them to move operations outdoors if possible.

The state reported a record 9,740 additional cases on Tuesday, a 4.4% increase from a day earlier, according to the state's department of health.

