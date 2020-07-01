Coronavirus pandemic sinks Japan's business mood to lowest since 2009 crisis

A deliveryman partially wears a face mask as he cycles in the rain in Tokyo, Japan.

Japanese manufacturers' confidence sank in the second quarter to levels not seen since the 2009 global financial crisis, underscoring the damage the coronavirus pandemic inflicted on the export-reliant economy.

The Bank of Japan's "tankan" survey also showed big non-manufacturers' mood tanked to a decade low, as lockdown measures put in place through May forced businesses to shut and consumers to stay at home.

The dismal readings reinforce expectations Japan is headed for deep recession due to the fallout from the pandemic.

"Industries across the board seemed to have been hit hard by a sharp decline in demand, underscoring the extensive damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic," said Hiroshi Shiraishi, senior economist at BNP Paribas Securities.

The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment hit -34 in June, worse than a median market forecast for -31 and the lowest level since June 2009. The 26-point drop from March was the second-fastest pace of decline on record.

The index measuring big non-manufacturers' sentiment fell 25 points to -17 in June, the worst reading since December 2009.