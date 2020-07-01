Trump says he supports 'larger' payments to Americans than Democrats in next coronavirus relief bill

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint news conference with Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, June 24, 2020.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he supports another round of direct payments to Americans – and claimed he wants to give out more money than Democrats have already proposed.

"I do, I support it, but it has to be done properly," Trump said when asked during a Fox Business Network interview at the White House whether he was in favor of sending another round of stimulus checks.

"I support actually larger numbers than the Democrats," Trump added.

The president did not, however, seem keen on continuing enhanced unemployment benefits.

Trump said last month that the U.S. will be doing a "very generous" additional stimulus package.

But it's unclear at this point what form another round of relief will look like, as Capitol Hill remains locked in debate over what should be included in a so-called Phase 4 stimulus package.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.