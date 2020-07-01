Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Airlines

JetBlue, pilots union reach agreement to avoid furloughs until May 2021

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • The decision comes just after Delta reached an agreement with its pilots for early retirement options.
  • Airlines are under pressure to reduce costs as Covid-19 continues to hurt travel demand.
  • All U.S. airlines that took part of $25 billion in federal payroll grants and loans cannot furlough or lay off workers through Sept. 30.
JetBlue plane makes a flyover of New York City as a tribute to health care workers and first responders, as it seen from Weehawken in New Jersey on May 7, 2020.
Kena Betancur | AFP | Getty Images

JetBlue Airways and the labor union that represents the airline's pilots have reached an agreement that avoids furloughs through April 2021, according to a union memo sent to pilots Wednesday.

The JetBlue chapter of the Air Line Pilots Association voted to approve a letter of agreement that "protects all JetBlue pilots from involuntary furlough — under any circumstances — until May 1, 2021," said the union memo, which was seen by CNBC. The airline had more than 3,600 pilots, according to its 2019 annual report.

The union agreed to "short-term changes" with an "earlier snapback if demand for flying recovers," said the memo, but it was not immediately clear what changes the union and the airline reached. The memo said there aren't changes to collective bargaining agreement pay rates or "significant modifications" to work rules.

The union and JetBlue didn't immediately comment. 