JetBlue, pilots union reach agreement to avoid furloughs until May 2021

JetBlue Airways and the labor union that represents the airline's pilots have reached an agreement that avoids furloughs through April 2021, according to a union memo sent to pilots Wednesday.

The JetBlue chapter of the Air Line Pilots Association voted to approve a letter of agreement that "protects all JetBlue pilots from involuntary furlough — under any circumstances — until May 1, 2021," said the union memo, which was seen by CNBC. The airline had more than 3,600 pilots, according to its 2019 annual report.

The union agreed to "short-term changes" with an "earlier snapback if demand for flying recovers," said the memo, but it was not immediately clear what changes the union and the airline reached. The memo said there aren't changes to collective bargaining agreement pay rates or "significant modifications" to work rules.

The union and JetBlue didn't immediately comment.