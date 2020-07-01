John Paulson is reportedly winding down his hedge funds. These were his last big bets

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson, who made a killing from calling the 2008 U.S. housing collapse, is reportedly converting his hedge funds into a family office that solely manages his fortune.

"After considerable reflection and careful thought, Paulson & Co. will convert into a private investment office and return all external investor capital," Paulson wrote in a letter to investors, according to Bloomberg News.

His hedge funds were well-positioned for the historic market turmoil earlier this year with his big bets on gold, regulatory filings showed. Here's a look at Paulson's biggest holdings before the transition. The New York-based investment adviser Paulson & Co. managed about $9 billion as of last year.