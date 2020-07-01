Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

John Paulson is reportedly winding down his hedge funds. These were his last big bets

Yun Li@YunLi626
John Paulson
Jin Lee | Bloomberg | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson, who made a killing from calling the 2008 U.S. housing collapse, is reportedly converting his hedge funds into a family office that solely manages his fortune. 

"After considerable reflection and careful thought, Paulson & Co. will convert into a private investment office and return all external investor capital," Paulson wrote in a letter to investors, according to Bloomberg News.

His hedge funds were well-positioned for the historic market turmoil earlier this year with his big bets on gold, regulatory filings showed. Here's a look at Paulson's biggest holdings before the transition. The New York-based investment adviser Paulson & Co. managed about $9 billion as of last year.