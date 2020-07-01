Top U.S. Air Force officer praises Boeing CEO for fixes to aerial tanker

WASHINGTON — The nation's highest-ranking Air Force officer praised Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun for quickly working with the Department of Defense to fix the KC-46 aerial refueling tanker, which the defense contractor promised would be the backbone of U.S. airpower.

"I'm far more confident today in the performance and the behavior of Boeing on the KC-46 than I ever been in my entire time here and I give the new CEO, a lot of credit for being a man of his word," Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein said in a teleconference hosted by Brookings.

Calhoun, who ascended to the top spot at Boeing in January, committed to the four-star general that he would rectify the issues lumbering over the new tanker program.

"Three days after the new CEO Dave Calhoun got in place, I wrote him a letter, he came to see me. We had a very frank conversation and I asked him for a couple of things," Goldfein said.

He said he told Calhoun: "Listen, I'm not seeing the resources being placed against this program that need to be placed. I'm no longer interested in half measures when it comes to remote visual system, and quite frankly I'm not seeing the talent from the company on this program that I should be seeing."

Last January, after a two-year delay, the Air Force received its first two Boeing aerial refueling tankers. And while the Air Force plans to buy 179 tankers, the program has been plagued with a litany of problems, including foreign object debris and issues with the camera system used during the refueling process.

The delivery marked a major milestone for the program which was more than $3 billion over budget.