Cramer's week ahead: Big business is bouncing back, and bouncing back with a vengeance

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday that last month's surprising jobs report is why investors should take a barbell approach to the market.

He warned, however, that the jobs number is a glimpse into the post-coronavirus future as more states roll back their phased reopenings from the monthslong lockdown.

"That's what we're doing with my charitable trust," the "Mad Money" host said. "We have some exposure to the stay-at-home stocks in case the pandemic continues growing like crazy, but we've also got some industrials in case the recovery keeps rolling, along with some recession stocks in case things go very wrong."

Investors paid up for all kinds of stocks on the market after the U.S. Labor Department revealed that 4.8 million jobs were added to the economy in June.

"I think this was a legitimate comeback, and a comeback gives you more latitude to buy stocks that depend on a healthy economy," Cramer said.

The major averages surged in the morning on the news, though they finished well off their highs. The Dow industrials index closed 92 points, or 0.36%, higher at 25,827.36. The S&P 500 rose 0.45% to 3,130.01 and the Nasdaq Composite moved 0.52% to 10,207.63.

"Nothing seems to matter anymore except which stocks to buy," which is "staggering when you consider that we still do have 11% unemployment and a totally out-of-control epidemic," Cramer said. "The stock market is not a proxy for the economy, it's a proxy for big business. Big business is bouncing back, and bouncing back with a vengeance."

The host gave investors a look at what's circled on his calendar in the week to come. All projections are based on Factset estimates.