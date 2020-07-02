'Cuddle curtains' are going global amid the coronavirus pandemic

A son hugs his father at the Geriatric Clinic Três Figueiras on June 16, 2020 in Gravatai, Brazil. The clinic created the Tunel do Abraco (hug tunnel) for elderly residents to be able to hug relatives after more than 70 days apart due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tunnel is made of a thick plastic curtain with sleeves, which guarantees the safety of families. After each use, the environment is cleaned by a clinic professional.

One of the hardest parts of the coronavirus pandemic for many people has been that social-distancing measures have prevented them from visiting or comforting elderly relatives.

But, enterprising individuals, and institutions, have been coming up with the next best thing to a "real" hug: The "cuddle curtain" — essentially, a big plastic sheet with improvised armholes that allow individuals to embrace without direct contact.

Needless to say, the inventions (often made out of shower curtains) have provided several tear-jerker moments on social media, with videos of family reunions and cuddles through curtains between old and young — and indeed any loved-ones separated by the coronavirus pandemic — going viral.

A retirement home in Belgium told Reuters on Thursday that its "hug curtain" has been a hit with elderly residents, allowing them to see and, more importantly, embrace, their visiting relatives for the first time in months after lockdowns prevented both visits and physical contact.

Staff and residents at the Jardins de Picardie nursing home, which is near Belgium's border with France, say the large plastic curtain that staff installed on June 14 is proving very popular.