As FedEx rallies, another part of the transports is next to break out, chart analyst says

Shipments are surging.

Shares of FedEx soared nearly 12% on Wednesday after a stronger-than-expected earnings report fueled by a pandemic-driven pickup in home deliveries. While Covid-19 shutdowns still ate into the company's profits, particularly those it gets from its more lucrative business-to-business clients, residential shipments made up for some of the pain.

The action marked FedEx's sixth-largest daily percentage gain ever.

"This is a company that doesn't have much room for error, but they've managed to figure it out," Gina Sanchez, founder and CEO of Chantico Global, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday. "This story of continued home deliveries is going to be a wind in their sails."

"However, that's not a story that you're going to see across the entire transport and logistics sector," she said. "There are parts of that sector that have been massively hit by that drop in commercial business-to-business shipments, and they're going to have a harder time catching up."

JC O'Hara, chief market technician at MKM Partners, agreed and said FedEx's chart is "still in a downtrend" from its 2018 all-time high of $274.66.

"We would actually like to look for charts within the transport area that are in an uptrend, and one group that really jumps out at us is the trucking industry," he said in the same "Trading Nation" interview.