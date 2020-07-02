Oil demand to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2022, Goldman says, but unlikely to peak this decade

Indian oil petrol pump staff wearing and gloves as as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) near Jor Bagh on March 18, 2020 in New Delhi, India.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs expect global oil demand to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2022, citing a pick-up in commuting, a shift to private transportation and higher infrastructure spending.

In a research note published Thursday, analysts at the U.S. investment bank estimated global oil demand would decline by 8% in 2020, rebound by 6% in 2021 and "fully recover" to pre-coronavirus levels by 2022.

Gasoline was thought to stage the fastest demand recovery among oil products as a result of a pick-up in broader commuting activity, a shift from public to private transportation for commuting, and a higher use of cars to substitute air travel for domestic tourism — particularly in the U.S., Europe and China.

Diesel demand was forecast to recover to 2019 levels by 2021, boosted by government-led spending on infrastructure projects.

However, Goldman Sachs warned jet fuel demand had been the "biggest loser" from the coronavirus crisis, with consumer confidence on flying set to stay low in the absence of a vaccine and consumer behavior potentially set to change over the long term.

Consequently, the U.S. bank does not expect jet fuel demand to return to pre-Covid-19 levels at least before 2023.