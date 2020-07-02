Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain hospitalized with Covid-19, report says

Herman Cain, the Godfather's Pizza magnate who twice ran for president and was briefly considered as a potential Federal Reserve Board nominee under President Donald Trump, was hospitalized Wednesday and is being treated for the coronavirus, a new report says.

Cain, 74, is not on a ventilator and is doing well, his staff told Newsmax, the conservative news outlet where Cain has worked as a contributor since April.

A spokeswoman for Cain could not immediately be reached for comment.

Last month, Cain attended Trump's much-hyped rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which was billed to be the kickoff event for the president's reelection bid after the coronavirus pandemic forced him off the campaign trail for months.

Critics, including local public health officials, had urged Trump to postpone the rally, warning that hosting a large gathering of people could spread the disease.

Cain posted a photograph of himself at the June 20 rally sitting in close proximity to other attendees, none of whom appeared to be wearing masks, as many health officials currently advise.

Days later, Cain wrote in an op-ed for The Western Journal that "the media worked very hard to scare people out of attending the Trump campaign rally last Saturday night in Tulsa." Cain wrote that the rally was a success and disputed criticisms about underwhelming turnout at the event.

