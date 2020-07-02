Facebook is shutting down TikTok clone Lasso and Pinterest rival Hobbi

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at an event at Facebook's Headquarters office in Menlo Park, California on January 15, 2012.

Facebook confirmed that it's shutting down two of its little-known social media apps shortly after their launch.

TikTok rival Lasso and Pinterest rival Hobbi will both be terminated on July 10.

Lasso, the more popular of the two, allowed people to record videos up to 15 seconds long and overlay music on top. It was launched a year-and-a-half ago.

"We place multiple bets across our family of apps to test and learn how people want to express themselves," a Facebook spokesperson told CNBC via email.

"One of these tests was Lasso, our stand-alone short-form video app, which we have decided to shut down and remove from all app stores on July 10. We thank everyone who shared their creativity and feedback with us, which we'll look to incorporate in our other video experiences."