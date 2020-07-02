Twitter removes an image tweeted by Trump for violating its copyright policy

Twitter has removed an image tweeted by President Donald Trump for violating the company's copyright policy.

Trump's tweet showed a picture taken by Damon Winter for the New York Times in 2015. But the president had turned it into a meme with the words: "In reality they're not after me they're after you."

It ends off with: "I'm just in the way" at the bottom.

The tweet now just shows a "media not displayed" notice after Twitter removed the picture.

"Per our copyright policy, we respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives," a Twitter spokesperson told CNBC.

"Twitter responds to copyright complaints submitted under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act ("DMCA")," the company's copyright policy says.

The New York Times filed the takedown notice, a company's spokesperson said.

Twitter has been cracking down on Trump's tweets that violates its policies.

Last month, the president posted a viral doctored video of two kids. Twitter slapped it with a "manipulated media" tag and the video was eventually removed after a copyright claim from one of the child's parents.