U.K. to end compulsory quarantine for travelers from France, Germany, Spain and Italy

The U.K. government is about to lift compulsory self-isolation for travelers from low-risk destinations starting next week.

Most travelers arriving in the U.K., even national citizens, had been forced to quarantine for two weeks since early June. At the time, the government argued that this was to contain the spread of the virus. However, the compulsory quarantine sparked strong opposition from airlines, with some even taking legal steps to challenge the move.

Spain, Germany, France and Italy are on the list of countries that will be exempted from quarantine starting Monday. The full list of countries will be released later on Friday, but media reports suggest it could include up to 75 nations. The list will be reviewed regularly and is based on epidemiological numbers.