Coronavirus on track to overwhelm Houston hospitals in two weeks, mayor says

Hospitals in Houston, Texas are on track to be overwhelmed in approximately two weeks as coronavirus cases mount, Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Sunday.

"The number of people who are getting sick and going to the hospitals has exponentially increased. The number of people in our ICU beds has exponentially increased," Turner said on CBS's "Face The Nation." "In fact, if we don't get our hands around this virus quickly, in about two weeks our hospital system could be in serious, serious trouble."

Texas hit a record number of new coronavirus cases on Saturday, reporting 8,258 people infected over 24 hours. Nearly 200,000 in the state have tested positive, according to data provided state health officials, including more than 35,000 in Harris County, which contains Houston. At least 2,608 people in the state have died of the disease.

In Houston, the percentage of tests for the virus coming back positive has risen to nearly 25%. Turner said that people of color were being disproportionately impacted, particularly Hispanic residents.

Turner, a Democrat, said that the main problem facing Houston hospitals is staffing, not a shortage of beds.

"We can always provide additional beds, but we need the people, the nurses and everybody else, the medical professionals, to staff those beds. That's the critical point right now," Turner said.

Daily new cases across the United States have risen sharply in recent weeks, threatening the nascent economic recovery. The virus has been spreading particularly rapidly throughout the Sun Belt, after hitting the Northeast earlier in the year.

Houston is the fourth most populous city in the United States, with a population of about 2.3 million people, according to the Census Bureau.