Amazon delivery contractors were among recipients of government payroll loans

Amazon drivers begin their delivery routes as workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York prepare to walk off their jobs demanding stepped-up protection and pay after several workers at the facility were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Dozens of companies that handle last-mile delivery for Amazon received funds from the government's coronavirus relief program, according to data released Monday.

Peregrine Express, Rapid Logistics, Systemize Logistics, Sheffield Express and Valdivia Logistics each received at least $1 million in loans, while dozens of other delivery partners got $350,000 or less. Money from the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, was made available as part of the $2 trillion CARES Act, which President Trump signed earlier this year.

A representative from Rapid Logistics confirmed it received a PPP loan. Amazon, Peregrine, Systemize, Sheffield and Valdivia didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Amazon's Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program launched in 2018, is made up of small delivery companies across the country, each with networks of about 40 vans and sometimes hundreds of contracted drivers. The companies pick up packages from Amazon delivery stations and drop them off at doorsteps.

The program has allowed Amazon to quickly scale up its last-mile delivery capabilities and compete with shipping partners like UPS and FedEx. By outsourcing last-mile delivery to hundreds of small businesses, Amazon is able to avoid many of the costs associated with employment and vehicle upkeep, which is critical as it invests billions of dollars on one-day shipping.

The PPP was created so small businesses could stay afloat and continue to pay employees during the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus. The loans, doled out to 650,000 employers, can be forgiven if recipients spend most of the money on maintaining their payroll.