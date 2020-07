The massive run-up in U.S. equities from the late-March lows could slow down as coronavirus cases rise at a record pace, according to BlackRock.

The asset-management giant downgraded U.S. stocks to neutral from overweight. That rating change comes after the S&P 500 soared more than 44% from an intraday low set on March 23 amid expectations of a swift economic recovery following the coronavirus-induced shutdown.