Court orders Dakota Access pipeline to shut down

The US Army Corps of Engineers on Sunday announced they will no longer allow the Dakota Access Pipeline to cross under the Missouri river crossing on the Standing Rock reservation in North Dakota, marking a huge win for Native Americans and protesters who had long opposed the construction.

A district court ruled Monday the Dakota Access Pipeline must shut down within 30 days, according to a copy of the brief obtained by USA Today.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia scrapped a key permit from the Army Corps of Engineers, and ordered the pipeline to end its three-year run of delivering oil out of North Dakota's Bakken shale basin to its endpoint in Illinois. The decision marked the end of a years-long legal battle over the Energy Transfer Partners-owned pipeline's environmental damage to the Missouri River.

President Donald Trump granted the permit in 2017 over the objections of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and environmental activists, arguing the oil spills could contaminate their water source and put their culture at risk.

"The Corps had failed to produce an Environmental Impact Statement despite conditions that triggered such a requirement," the court ruling stated. "Although mindful of the disruption such a shutdown will cause, the Court now concludes that the answer is yes."

"Clear precedent favoring vacatur during such a remand coupled with the seriousness of the Corps' deficiencies outweighs the negative effects of halting the oil flow for the thirteen months that the Corps believes the creation of an EIS will take," the ruling said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

