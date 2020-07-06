Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Intel, Netflix, Tesla, Zoom & more

Imperial downgraded the stock mainly on valuation.

"We are lowering our rating on NFLX shares from Outperform to In-Line for the simple reason that the stock has performed consistent with our Outperform rating as measured by pretty much any standard time unit. For the 1Q20 quarter, NFLX shares finished up 14.8%, versus the S&P which finished down 20.6%. Thus far, for 2020, NFLX shares have risen 50.2%, versus the S&P 500, which is down 3.3%. In the last 18 months, shares of NFLX are up 81.6%, versus the S&P 500 which is up 26.1%. The stock is also trading just short of an all-time high, and at a mere 2.5% discount to our price target of $489."