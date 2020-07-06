Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

Q&A with Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg on 5G, Facebook advertising, coronavirus and dealmaking

Alex Sherman@sherman4949
Key Points
  • Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg says 5G's benefits are still confusing because iPhones aren't yet 5G-enabled and the network was built for businesses as much as it was for consumers. 
  • Verizon pulled advertising from Facebook because "certain things on Facebook that were appearing next to our content were not compliant with our standard agreements."
  • Verizon won't buy a large media company because it doesn't enhance the company's strengths --- but Vestberg won't shut the door on eventual cable-wireless consolidation down the road.
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg
Steven Ferdman | Getty Images

A View from the Top is a weekly Q&A series exclusively available on CNBC Pro. Each week, Alex Sherman will speak with a new business leader about decision-making, investing and industry news.

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg, whose company is banking on 5G technology for new revenue streams, joins us for our first conversation for CNBC Pro. This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

5G rollout explained

Alex Sherman, CNBC: When investors think about Verizon these days, almost everyone thinks 5G. But I still think there's rampant confusion about what 5G is going to mean from a specific practical perspective immediately, not five or 10 years down the road. Can you help people understand why 5G will be so transformative immediately?