Q&A with Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg on 5G, Facebook advertising, coronavirus and dealmaking

A View from the Top is a weekly Q&A series exclusively available on CNBC Pro. Each week, Alex Sherman will speak with a new business leader about decision-making, investing and industry news.
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg, whose company is banking on 5G technology for new revenue streams, joins us for our first conversation for CNBC Pro. This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
Alex Sherman, CNBC: When investors think about Verizon these days, almost everyone thinks 5G. But I still think there's rampant confusion about what 5G is going to mean from a specific practical perspective immediately, not five or 10 years down the road. Can you help people understand why 5G will be so transformative immediately?