Raphael Bostic, the Fed's first Black branch president, says racism has economic impacts

President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Raphael W. Bostic speaks at a European Financial Forum event in Dublin, Ireland February 13, 2019.

The Federal Reserve has a role to play in ending systemic racism, in the view of the central bank's first Black regional president.

In an essay on the site of the Atlanta Fed, where Raphael Bostic presides, he said the organization has multiple ways it can help in the battle for equality.

"I believe the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, and the Federal Reserve more generally, can play an important role in helping to reduce racial inequities and bring about a more inclusive economy," Bostic wrote recently. "We can do this, first, by fulfilling the mission given to us, which is to promote the health of the U.S. economy and the stability of the U.S. financial system."

Racism, he said, has taken an economic toll.

"By limiting economic and educational opportunities for a large number of Americans, institutionalized racism constrains this country's economic potential," Bostic wrote. "The economic contributions of these Americans, in the form of work product and innovation, will be less than they otherwise could have been. Systemic racism is a yoke that drags on the American economy."

He made the remarks following the national protests sparked by the death in police custody of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man whose passing generated a national conversation over institutional racism.

Bostic also mentions Breonna Taymor, Ahmaud Arbery, Dana Martin "and, sadly, so many others" who were victims of apparent or alleged bias.