Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk speaks at an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020.

Tesla will soon have the sales numbers to support its position as the world's most valuable car company by market cap, according to a new note from JMP Securities.

The bank's analysts raised their price target on the stock in a new note, saying that the company was on track to generate $100 billion in revenue annually by 2025.