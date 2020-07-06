Uber's deal for Postmates shouldn't distract investors from its troubled ride-sharing business

Nothing Uber does in food delivery can conceal a critical quandary facing the company — Covid-19 is wreaking havoc on its core business.

On Monday, Uber announced that it's buying Postmates for $2.65 billion, weeks after failing to acquire larger rival GrubHub, which opted to take a bid from Europe's Just Eat Takeaway. Uber said the Postmates deal will bolster its Uber Eats delivery unit, bringing in key markets like Los Angeles, Phoenix and Las Vegas and 10 million active customers.

With more consumers ordering food to their homes to avoid potential exposure to the coronavirus, Uber is tapping into a growing market where it already has a large presence. The problem for Uber is that those people are staying home, meaning they're not taking rides to restaurants, bars, parties, concerts or to work. Even as the meal delivery business grew in the first quarter and the rides business declined, Eats still accounted for less than one-third of total gross bookings and rides made up 69%.

And with coronavirus cases growing in 36 states and hotspots like Texas and Florida tightening their restrictions on businesses and residents, Uber investors have reason for skepticism, particularly because so many companies have said they won't be reopening their offices for the rest of the year. In a report last week, BTIG estimated that about 25% of Uber's bookings for rides came from commuters.

"Our take is that the Street under-estimated exposure to commute rides and the fact that workers in key markets aren't coming back anytime soon," wrote BTIG's Jake Fuller, who still recommends buying the stock.

Initially, investors seem happy with the Postmates deal. Uber's stock rose 6% on Monday to $32.52 and is up 9.1% for the year, while the S&P 500 is down slightly in 2020. Uber said the combination will lead to more than $200 million in "run-rate synergies" within a year of close, a positive sign for Fuller and other analysts.