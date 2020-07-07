Mary Trump tell-all paints president as a 'narcissist' who is 'lost to his own delusional spin'

Donald Trump and father Fred Trump at opening of Wollman Rink, Nov. 6, 1987. Dennis Caruso | New York Daily News | Getty Images

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is a textbook narcissist and his late father, the real estate developer Fred Trump Sr., was a sociopath, writes the president's niece, Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist and the author of the forthcoming "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man." The highly anticipated family tell-all is due to be released next Tuesday. CNBC has obtained an advance copy of the manuscript. At the root of President Trump's narcissism, writes his estranged niece, is a childhood that was scarred by the emotional abuse Trump suffered at the hands of his father and by his mother's absence due to a lengthy illness. Lying, cheating and hiding one's true feelings were all rewarded in the Trump household, Mary Trump writes, and as a result of this, these behaviors are all fundamental parts of President Trump's personality. For her uncle, "lying was primarily a mode of self-aggrandizement meant to convince other people he was better than he actually was," writes Mary Trump. To this day, Trump exaggerates his own accomplishments regularly, even under the harsh glare of the presidential spotlight, where his claims are swiftly disproved. Trump's lies are also well documented. According to The Washington Post's fact checkers, between his inauguration in January 2017 and April of this year, Trump has made a staggering total of 18,000 false statements. As for Trump's cheating, Mary Trump writes that it dates all the way back to his teen years, when she alleges that her uncle paid someone to take the college entrance exam, the SAT, in his place.

Mary L. Trump Source: Peter Serling, copyright 2020

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Tuesday that Mary Trump's memoir is a "book of falsehoods." President Trump's brother Robert Trump filed a lawsuit seeking to bar the book's publication, on the grounds that it violated a confidentiality agreement that Mary Trump had signed decades ago. The suit is still pending, but the book's publisher, Simon and Schuster, told a judge last week that thousands of copies of the book had already been shipped out, making it all but impossible to prevent the book's contents from being made public.

A psychological portrait

The book is one part tragic family memoir and another part clinical analysis of President Trump's personality. "By limiting Donald's access to his own feelings and rendering many of them unacceptable, Fred [Trump Sr.] perverted his son's perception of the world and damaged his ability to live in it," writes the president's niece. Elsewhere she writes, "Nothing is ever enough. This is far beyond garden-variety narcissism; Donald is not simply weak, his ego is a fragile thing that must be bolstered every moment because he knows deep down that he is nothing of what he claims to be." "The fact is, Donald's pathologies are so complex and his behaviors so often inexplicable that coming up with an accurate and comprehensive diagnosis would require a full battery of psychological and neuro-physical tests, that he'll never sit for," she writes at another point in the book. Mary Trump also describes her uncle as having been sheltered from the real world and from the consequences of his own behavior. "Donald has been institutionalized for most of his adult life, so there is no way to know how he would thrive, or even survive, on his own in the real world."

Too Much and Never Enough by Mary L. Trump Source: Simon and Schuster

Trump, 74, has also been enabled throughout his life, she writes, by people who have permitted him to violate rules and mores with impunity. Trump's presidency and the multiple crises currently engulfing the nation, Mary Trump writes, are the "end result of Donald's having continually been given a pass and rewarded not just for his failures but for his transgressions — against tradition, against decency, against the law, and against fellow human beings."

Trump's coronavirus response