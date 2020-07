A view outside Nasdaq in Times Square during the coronavirus pandemic on May 13, 2020 in New York City.

The rapid increase of employees working from home could accelerate a shift in in cybersecurity spending by companies, creating another round of surging work-from-home stocks, RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

The forced experiment in working-from-home at many companies caused by the pandemic was a boon to tech stocks such as Zoom Video and Fastly. However, a few of RBC's "vendors to watch" after the pandemic haven't yet seen dramatic moves higher.