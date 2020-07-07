Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson is still bullish on stocks but sees a summer correction ahead

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson told CNBC on Tuesday that he is still optimistic about stocks long-term but believes the market may see a pullback this summer following a steep run-up from coronavirus-driven lows.

"I think there is a risk of some sort of correction in July and August. As we go through earnings season, there will be some various disappointments," the firm's chief U.S. equity strategist said on "Halftime Report."

But Wilson said he views the possibility of a setback as an opportunity to add stocks to the portfolio, not something that changes his overall perspective on the market.