Real estate CEO expects 'exodus' of central business districts to last the next two years

The coronavirus pandemic is pushing businesses and dwellers out of city centers and downtowns into the outskirts in the short term, but demand can be expected to return to big cities, according to the head of the largest commercial real estate broker in the country.

Hessam Nadji, president and CEO of Marcus & Millichap, on Tuesday told CNBC that it will be a test for suburban areas to accommodate exponential demand. Suburban areas outside of major cities are in high demand, as people migrate from dense urban areas in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"I think the next 18 to 24 months are going to show a lot of exodus out of central business districts, as you can expect," Nadji said in an interview on "The Exchange." "We're seeing there's a lot of office vacancy, for example, in the suburbs that have now been absorbed; there's a lot of demand for rental homes that we're seeing because people are fleeing especially hot spots like New York, but ... you just have to keep a long-term view on it."

Millennials, who now make up the largest cohort of homebuyers, in metropolitan areas have grown more interested in shopping for properties in the suburbs in recent months. Real estate searches in suburban zip codes spiked 13% in May, doubling the pace of urban growth, as the market began to recover, based on realtor.com data.