GOP operative Roger Stone begs Trump for pardon or sentence commutation as prison surrender looms

Roger Stone, former adviser to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, center, arrives federal court in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Faced with an order to report to prison next week, longtime Republican operative Roger Stone on Tuesday begged President Donald Trump for either a pardon or a commutation of his 40-month criminal sentence.

"I want the president to know that I have exhausted all my legal remedies and that only an act of clemency will provide justice in my case and save my life!" Stone said in a text message to Bloomberg reporters, according to a new story by the outlet.

That message came a day after The New York Times reported that Trump is likely to pardon Stone, or otherwise prevent his friend and political ally from having to go to prison by commuting his sentence.

Stone and a lawyer for the operative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his text message to Bloomberg. A White House spokesman declined to comment.

Trump tweeted in June that "Roger was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt, one which will go down as the greatest political crime in history. He can sleep well at night!"

That tweet came in response to conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who had written, "Never forget: Roger Stone will serve more time in prison than 99% of these rioters destroying America All because he supports Donald Trump. This isn't justice. RT for a full pardon of Roger Stone!"

Two weeks ago, Trump retweeted a post that said, "IT'S TIME TO #PardonRogerStone."

Stone, 67, was convicted at a trial last fall in federal court in Washington, D.C., of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction.