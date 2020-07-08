Alphabet's Loon starts beaming internet from balloons in Kenya

Visitors stand next to a high altitude WiFi internet hub, a Google Project Loon balloon, on display at the Air Force Museum in Christchurch, New Zealand, on June 16, 2013.

Alphabet's Loon project has finally launched its internet-delivery balloons in Africa following a deal with the Kenyan government.

It marks a significant milestone for Loon, once one of Google's "moonshot" projects, and follows years of publicity about the venture. Loon said its service would initially cover 50,000 square kilometers in western and central parts of Kenya.

The firm has partnered with local telecommunications operator Telkom Kenya to beam 4G internet from its solar-powered balloons. It aims to take a fleet of 35 balloons to the skies above eastern Africa "in the coming weeks."

Loon calls the project a "floating network of cell towers," aimed at providing internet from high altitudes to vast swathes of the Earth where service is not available. Rather than delivering connectivity from the ground through cell towers and cables, or from space via satellites, Loon says it is building a "third layer" in the stratosphere.

"While this sounds like a far-off, science-fiction future, it's not. Just look to Kenya," Loon CEO Alastair Westgarth said in a blog post.