Amazon pulls Washington Redskins merchandise from its site amid calls for the team to change its name

People march to TCF Bank Stadium to protest against the mascot for the Washington Redskins before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on November 2, 2014 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Amazon is removing Washington Redskins merchandise from its site, after the NFL called on the team to change its name, widely considered a racial slur against Native Americans.

In a note to sellers on Wednesday, Amazon said that it would pull a variety of products featuring the Washington team, including jerseys, t-shirts and jewelry. Sellers were given 48 hours to review and remove any products flagged by Amazon, the notice states.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the company is removing Redskins merchandise.

"With the announcement from the Washington team and the NFL, we are removing products with the team's name and logo from our stores," according to the notice, which was shared by Ed Rosenberg, who runs an online seller group called ASGTG. "Failure to properly close or delete all restricted product listings from your inventory may result in deactivation."

The decision comes after the Washington Redskins said last week it would be reviewing its name after several sponsors, including FedEx, called on the team to rebrand itself.

FedEx bought naming rights to the team's home stadium, FedEx Field, in 1998 for $205 million in a deal that runs through 2025. Frederick Smith, FedEx CEO, is a minority owner of the team.

Amazon is the latest retailer to scrub references to the team from its site. In recent days, Walmart, Nike and Target said they would stop selling Washington Redskins gear.

-- CNBC's Kif Leswing and Mike Calia contributed to this report.