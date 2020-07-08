New York City public schools won't fully reopen for its 1.1 million students this fall, Mayor de Blasio says

A teacher collects personal belongings and supplies needed to continue remote teaching through the end of the school year at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 on June 09, 2020 in New York City.

"Basically, this blended model — this kind of split schedule model — is what we can do under current conditions," de Blasio said, citing the need to maintain social distancing. "And then, let's hope and pray science helps us out with a vaccine, with a cure, treatment, the things that will allow us to go farther."

The district, which has 1.1 million students, will use a combination of in-person class and remote learning, he said. The "vast majority" of students will attend in-person class for two or three days each week, de Blasio said.

New York City public schools, the nation's largest school system, won't fully reopen this fall as the city tries to keep the coronavirus epidemic under control, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

De Blasio's announcement comes as school districts across the U.S. develop plans for learning this fall, after the Covid-19 outbreak forced many to shift to online teaching in March. Although the nation continues to grapple with rising coronavirus cases, the fate the upcoming school year has come into focus for its importance to both the development of students and its role in aiding the U.S. economic recovery.

President Donald Trump has been pushing districts to fully reopen, threatening earlier Wednesday to withhold federal funding from schools that do not resume in-person classes this fall.

Richard Carranza, chancellor of the city's Department of Education, stressed that students will be learning five days a week. But, he said, proper social distancing cannot be maintained if every student attend in-person class each day.

"It's just geographically, physically not possible," he said. "Health and safety requires us to have fewer students in the building at the same time, so for the 2020-21 school year it will look different."

De Blasio acknowledged the challenges associated with remote learning, saying he understood it is "not perfect."

"But we've also seen a lot kids benefit gratefully from it during these last months, and we know we'll be able to do it even better in the months ahead," he said.