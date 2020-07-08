Facebook Oversight Board says it won't get started until 'late fall'

The new Facebook Oversight Board — designed to keep keep Facebook in check — has announced that it won't be operational until later this year.

The independent board, which is more necessary than ever in some people's eyes, will have the power to override Facebook decisions on contentious material. It will review videos, photos, and other content.

"We understand many people are eager for the board to officially begin our task of providing independent oversight of Facebook's content decisions," the board said via Twitter. "We share this urgency, but the board won't be operational until late Fall."

In May, the board said it would start reviewing cases "in the coming months."

The Facebook Oversight Board admitted in a separate tweet late Tuesday that it's currently focused on the "critical steps required to stand up a new institution" before going on to say that many of the "issues of concern today" are within its scope.

Facebook announced it was creating the independent board in November 2018, just after a report was published in The New York Times that detailed how the company avoided and deflected blame in the public conversation around its handling of Russian interference and other social network misuses.