Slack acquires SaaS startup Rimeto

Slack has acquired software as a service company Rimeto, the company announced Wednesday. Slack did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Rimeto, which has raised $10 million in venture funding, builds a detailed employee dictionary for companies. That allows employers and fellow employees to see employees' skills, experience and current projects.

Slack said the acquisition will help its users fell more "connected," especially as several offices continue to work at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Rimeto's advanced profile and directory features will be integrated into Slack directly, but we will also continue to offer Rimeto as a standalone product and support their existing enterprise customers," Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield said in a release.

