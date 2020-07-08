Skip Navigation
Walmart quietly registers insurance business in its latest move into health care

Melissa Repko@melissa_repko
Key Points
  • Walmart has created "Walmart Insurance Services LLC" to sell insurance policies, according to job openings listed on the retailer's website.
  • In the job posts, it says it's looking to hire insurance agents in the Dallas area to sell Medicare insurance.
  • The big-box retailer has opened primary-care clinics, made health-care acquisitions and spoken about its broader ambitions.
A Walmart Care Clinic in Carrollton, Georgia, is ready to start seeing patients. Those who use the clinic will pay $4 if they are covered by Wal-Mart's employee health plan or $40 if they do not.
Jodi Gralnick | CNBC

Walmart is making yet another move in the health-care world: It's getting into the insurance business.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer has job openings listed on its careers website for "Walmart Insurance Services LLC." In the job posts, it says it's looking to hire insurance agents in the Dallas area to sell Medicare insurance.

"We need passionate health insurance professionals to help us build this new business from the ground up and achieve our mission," the job post says.

The news was previously reported by Med City News. According to that report, the business entity filed with the Arkansas Secretary of State in late June. The report says a Walmart spokeswoman confirmed the company's creation.

Walmart has been contacted for comment.

The big-box retailer has opened primary-care clinics, made health-care acquisitions and spoken about its broader ambitions. So far, it has four Walmart Health clinics in the U.S. with a wide range of low-cost services, such as an annual checkup for $30 or a strep test for $20.

This story is developing and will be updated.

