How the coronavirus pandemic could lead to a bigger retirement nest egg

After being cooped up for so long, families will travel again — though not far and most likely to rural places.

With many states pausing or rolling back reopening plans and shutting down businesses again, consumers are continuing to spend less money — and that could potentially have an impact on retirement savings.

A new survey by ING found that 39% of men and 47% of women in the U.S. report they are spending less during the coronavirus pandemic than they did before the crisis. And more than half of Americans ages 55 to 64 — those closest to retirement age — say their spending has gone down.

Cutting back on spending could translate into a nice savings boost over the long term, financial experts say. "This is an opportunity to rethink your needs and wants, reprioritize your expenses and plan better for the future," said certified financial planner and author Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz, president of the Charles Schwab Foundation. "Put what you don't spend on today's extras toward the future, whether that's your emergency fund, retirement or a child's education," she said.

It's not only "extras" that consumers are doing without these days. In the "homebody economy," staying at home and working from home has forced many Americans to adopt new habits, and some regular expenses have decreased or been eliminated.

According to a new survey by McKinsey & Co., most Americans believe the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on their daily routines and personal finances will last for many more months.

The report found more than one third of Americans plan to leave home only for shopping and socializing. Over 50% of those surveyed are still worried about using shared services, such as public transportation, airplane travel and ride sharing. And more than half plan to stick with at-home entertainment activities, like esports and online gaming, instead of going out.