Sony invests $250 million in 'Fortnite' maker Epic Games

Character actors from the Epic Games Fortnite video game dance during the E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, on June 12, 2019.

Sony has invested $250 million in Epic Games, the company behind the popular battle-royale video game "Fortnite."

The PlayStation console maker will take a minority stake in Epic, the two companies said Thursday, in a strategic investment deal that expands on an existing relationship between both firms.

Other than being known for creating hit titles like "Fortnite" and the "Gears of War" franchise, Epic is seen as a major player in the video games industry thanks to its Unreal game-engine software that powers many of the world's top games. The company also runs an online video games store that competes with Steam.

"Epic's powerful technology in areas such as graphics places them at the forefront of game engine development with Unreal Engine and other innovations," Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said in a statement Thursday. "There's no better example of this than the revolutionary entertainment experience, Fortnite."