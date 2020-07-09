Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Virgin Galactic, Redfin, Carnival and more

A Redfin Corp. 'For Sale' sign stands outside of a home in Seattle, Washington.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Marathon Oil — The oil company's stock climbed 1% in extended trading after falling 7.05% earlier Thursday. Oil dropped 3% during the day amid concerns over rising coronavirus case counts.

Redfin — Shares of the real estate brokerage fell 2% after the closing bell. The company's stock hit an all-time high earlier in the week as real estate recovers from pandemic-forced lockdowns across the country. The pandemic is causing an exodus from cities and home searches are now increasingly in the suburbs, Ryan Schneider, chief executive of Realogy Holdings, told CNBC Thursday.

Virgin Galactic — Shares of the space travel company rose 1% in extended trading after the stock jumped nearly 16% earlier in the day. Last week, Virgin Galactic said it expects to attain its Federal Aviation Administration license within the next two spaceflights, which would bring the company closer to flying customers.

Bed Bath & Beyond — Shares of the home goods retailer climbed 1% in extended trading after falling 24.5% in regular hours. Bed Bath & Beyond released its first-quarter financial results Wednesday and said it will close about 200 stores over the next two years.

NIO — The Chinese electric-car maker's stock rose 2% after the market closed. Shares jumped 13% during the day, continuing an upward trend for the stock. Last week Nio reported a monthly record of 3,740 vehicle deliveries for June and said it delivered 10,331 vehicles in the second quarter.

Carnival — The cruise operator's stock climbed 1% in extended trading. Earlier Thursday, Carnival's subsidiary AIDA Cruises announced it would restart vacation trips in August.