The muni market overall is set for more gains, but some bonds are riskier than they appear

Municipal bonds outperformed Treasurys in June and they could continue to see good demand this summer, even as the pandemic limits economic activity and strains state budgets.

The muni market was hit hard during the market collapse in February and March, and the $3.8 trillion asset class has not fully recovered. Strategists say it could be subject to more volatility, depending on the course of the virus and the economy.

Bank of America says that munis have underperformed all U.S. taxable bond indexes in the first half on an after-tax basis, making munis the cheapest asset class.

"We are positive on the recovery of the prices, but there will still be more downgrades. That's the cautious part," said Yingchen Li, Bank of America co-head municipal research.

Strategists say a catalyst for the market this summer should be another round of stimulus from Congress, in the form of direct aid for state and local governments.

While munis returned about 2% in the first half of 2020, according to the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal bond index, not all bonds are created equal, and the impact of the economic hit from the coronavirus is affecting issuers differently.

"In terms of the bond market and muni market itself, we think investors should be focused on higher rated issuers," said Cooper Howard, director of fixed income strategy at Schwab Center for Financial Research. "We think there are opportunities to dip into single A rated credits, of issuers in sectors that have stable revenues."

Many investors buy funds and ETFs, and strategists say a portfolio of muni bonds should be diverse. That means they should contain a mixture of bonds, like state and city general obligation bonds, plus bonds from other types of issuers like water and sewer authorities, the best performers so far this year, according to Bloomberg Barclays data.

Those with the lowest returns in the first half include hospitals and transportation, which include transit systems and airports.

The market has been helped both by fiscal aid under the CARES Act and by a Federal Reserve program targeted to support the muni market.

Jeffrey Lipton, head of Oppenheimer municipal research and strategy, said munis were up 82 basis points overall in June, while U.S. Treasurys returned just 9 basis points.

"Right now, we're going through the seasonal technicals, where you have outsized demand, but you don't have supply to meet the demand. That's part of what's driving performance, the market technicals," said Lipton. "But also the fact that you've had rather aggressive, appropriate and scalable monetary and fiscal policy. That taken together has alleviated much liquidity concerns, as well as credit concerns in the municipal market."