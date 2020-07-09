TikTok transparency report shows it removed 49 million videos and had 500 government requests

TikTok removed over 49 million videos for content violations in just six months, according to the company's latest transparency report, published Thursday.

Less than 1% of all videos published on the platform are removed for content violations, TikTok said, in what is its second transparency report.

India, where the app was banned last week, had 16.5 million videos removed, which is roughly four times more than any other country.

The U.S., which is "looking at" banning the app, had the second most videos removed with 4.6 million. Pakistan ranked third (3.7 million), the U.K. was in fourth (2 million), and Russia was in fifth (1.3 million).

Globally, the main reason for removal was "adult nudity and sexual activities," with one in four of the deleted videos removed for this reason in December.

Other reasons included alcohol and drug taking, violence, self-harm or suicide. Less than 1% of the videos removed violated TikTok's polices on hate speech, integrity and authenticity, and dangerous individuals and organizations.

Of the videos removed, TikTok said 89.4% were taken down before they received any views.

TikTok refused to disclose how many were taken down by human moderators and how many were removed by the company's software.