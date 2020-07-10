Canada Goose CEO says experiential store offers a 'break from the insanity of the world today'

Dani Reiss, president and CEO of Canada Goose Rick Madonik | Getty Images

Canada Goose's CEO said Friday the retailer's recently opened experiential store in Canada is "almost built for this environment," as consumers brave enough to venture outside are looking for things to do during the coronavirus pandemic. "Naturally, it is socially distanced," Chief Executive Dani Reiss told CNBC in a phone interview Friday afternoon, about the store. "There are not a lot of people shopping at once. It is an experience in a controlled way." Canada Goose, famous for its extreme weather outerwear, opened the location in the CF Sherway Gardens Mall in Toronto late last year, before the Covid-19 crisis began.

The entrance to Canada Goose's concept store is called "The Crevasse." The floor simulates cracking ice as shoppers walk forward. Source: Canada Goose

This particular store, the first of its kind for the company, has no inventory for shoppers to take home. Instead, the coatmaker wants consumers to have a multisensory experience to feel why the outerwear is worth the price tag, which can top $1,000. It calls it "The Journey." And the shop is built with multiple cold rooms showcasing Canada Goose's gear — including one room that spits out snow. "There has been a pretty healthy flow of traffic of people going through the experience," Reiss explained how shoppers are returning in recent weeks, against the backdrop of a pandemic. "It's kind of a break from the insanity of the world today. I think it has done really well." Retailers are all trying to find ways to draw customers back to shop again, albeit safely. But many shoppers say they are fearful of returning to shops where others are shuffling through racks of clothing and other accessories.

The "Elements Room" inside Canada Goose's newest location, which allows shoppers to experience its products. The room will change depending on the season. Source: Canada Goose