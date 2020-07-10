Skip Navigation
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Beyond Meat, Wells Fargo, Amazon & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Citi raised its price target on Amazon to $3,550 from $2,700.
  • Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Netflix to $670 from $540.
  • Rosenblatt raised its price target on Nvidia to $500 from $400.
  • RBC downgraded Redfin to sector perform from outperform.
  • Citi initiated Beyond Meat as sell.
  • Susquehanna upgraded Foot Locker to positive from neutral.
  • Evercore ISI added Wells Fargo to the tactical outperform list.
  • Baird upgraded Wells Fargo to outperform from neutral.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks at a press conference on Jan. 7, 2018.
MANDEL NGAN | AFP | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

Citi initiated Beyond Meat as sell

Citi initiated the alternative meat company as sell and said it sees rising competition among other things.

"Beyond Meat is a leader in the plant-based meat market, benefitting from a well-known brand that has been developed in both the refrigerated meat section of the grocery store and more recently, in foodservice locations. However, given that we expect the company to face both (i) near-term pressure as a result of its exposure to the foodservice segment and (ii) longer-term pressure as the category becomes more competitive, we are initiating coverage with a Sell rating and a $123 target price, which represents ~15% downside from the current price."