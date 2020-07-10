Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Beyond Meat, Wells Fargo, Amazon & more

Citi initiated the alternative meat company as sell and said it sees rising competition among other things.

"Beyond Meat is a leader in the plant-based meat market, benefitting from a well-known brand that has been developed in both the refrigerated meat section of the grocery store and more recently, in foodservice locations. However, given that we expect the company to face both (i) near-term pressure as a result of its exposure to the foodservice segment and (ii) longer-term pressure as the category becomes more competitive, we are initiating coverage with a Sell rating and a $123 target price, which represents ~15% downside from the current price."