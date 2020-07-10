Google bans ads for products and services that secretly track or monitor people

The Google logo features the Eiffel Tower on the Google campus in Mountain View, CA.

Google says it will no longer allow ads for products or services marketed for tracking or monitoring another person without their authorization.

In an ad policy update, Google said this will apply to spyware and technology used for intimate partner surveillance, including tech used to monitor texts, phone calls or browsing history. It also applies to GPS trackers marketed to spy on someone without their consent, along with surveillance equipment like cameras, audio recorders, dash cams and nanny cams marketed for the purpose of spying.

Google said private investigation services and products and services for parents to track or monitor their underage children will not apply. The "Enabling Dishonest Behavior" policy update will be enforced beginning August 11.

In 2018, a group of researchers conducting a study on the ecosystem of intimate partner surveillance spyware found thousands of Google ads appeared for search terms that showed explicit intention of conducting surveillance.

The ads discovered included: "How to catch a cheating spouse with his cell phone" and "Track My Wife's Phone — Want to Spy on your Wife? Track your Wife without her knowing. Discover Who Are They messaging. Download! 24-Hour Support Price Superiority No Jailbreaking and App Results Guaranteed."

The researchers said in the study that Google had started to restrict ads for those types of search terms. Ads were not being shown on explicit search terms for intimate partner surveillance at the time the study was published.

Google didn't immediately return a request for comment Friday on which ads had been allowed before this newest policy update.