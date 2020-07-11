Attorney General Barr told Trump he shouldn't grant Roger Stone clemency

Attorney General William Barr listens as United States President Donald J. Trump, unseen, speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Attorney General William Barr spoke with President Donald Trump about Roger Stone and recommended against granting him clemency, an administration official told NBC News.

Other White House officials were also opposed to Trump's decision due to fears of political blowback, including Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The official also said that the Department of Justice had nothing to do with the president's decision to commute Stone's sentence on seven felony crimes, which occurred only four days before the 67-year-old Republican operative was set to start his 40 months in federal prison.

Barr had previously said that Stone's prosecution was "righteous" and the sentence was fair, and defended his decision to oppose a stricter sentence for Stone.

The Justice Department and White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Stone, a former campaign aide, was convicted of lying to Congress and obstruction and witness tampering after being indicted by a grand jury as part of former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's 2016 presidential election meddling.

Democrats quickly criticized the decision and called it an abuse of the rule of law.

"With this commutation, Trump makes clear that there are two systems of justice in America: one for his criminal friends, and one for everyone else," said Rep. Adam Schiff of California.

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah was the first Republican to openly criticize the president's decision, calling it "unprecedented, historic corruption."

"An American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president," Romney wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

Other Republicans praised Trump's move, arguing that the president has a constitutional right to commute sentences.

Ranking House member Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio tweeted that "Like every president, President Trump has the constitutional right to commute sentences where he believes it serves the interest of fairness and justice."