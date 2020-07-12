Florida reports more than 15,000 new coronavirus cases, shattering record

Healthcare workers wait for patients at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater on July 8, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Florida reported 15,299 confirmed coronavirus cases in a single day on Sunday, the largest surge in infections since the start of the pandemic that brings the state's total number of cases to 269,811.

The Florida Department of Health also reported that 45 more people died on Sunday from the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 4,346.

As the virus spreads, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered bars to shut down but has rejected calls to issue a statewide mask mandate.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.