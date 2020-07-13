Chipotle will test cauliflower rice as consumers cut grains out of their diets

Chipotle Mexican Grill will test cauliflower rice as more consumers cut grains out of their diet.

Consumers will be able substitute cauliflower rice in place of white or brown rice at 55 locations in Colorado and Wisconsin, starting Wednesday. The new option is made with grilled cauliflower and seasoned with cilantro, lime juice and salt and will cost an extra $2.

In early 2019, Chipotle sought to attract customers who follow trendy diets like Paleo and Whole30 with its line of Lifestyle Bowls.

"To date, one out of three new menu item requests from Chipotle customers is for Cauliflower Rice," Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a statement on Monday.

CEO Brian Niccol said in April that the chain is developing new menu items, like brisket, but the coronavirus pandemic has delayed some launches.

Shares of Chipotle were up less than 1% in premarket trading. The stock, which has a market value of $31.4 billion, has risen 34% so far this year.