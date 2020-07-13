EV start-up Fisker to go public through merger with Apollo-backed firm at combined value of $2.9 billion

Electric vehicle start-up Fisker is expected to go public through a merger with a company backed by private equity firm Apollo Global Management with a combined value of $2.9 billion, the companies said Monday.

The aspiring California-based automaker will merge with Spartan Energy Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition firm. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, officials said.

Spartan Energy opened Monday at more than $20 a share, but then gave up those early gains. Recently the stock was up more than 2.5%, in heavy volume.

The deal mirrors that of all-electric vehicle start-up Nikola, which went public last month through a reverse merger with VectoIQ, another publicly traded special purpose acquisition company.

The proposed deal is anticipated to provide Fisker with the necessary funding to bring its first product, the Fisker Ocean, to production in late 2022.