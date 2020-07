In this handout photo provided by Walt Disney World Resort, guests stop to take a selfie at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort on July 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. July 11, 2020 is the first day of the phased reopening.

Goldman Sachs is getting behind media giant Disney, betting its streaming service numbers will top expectations and its theme parks will return to normal following the pandemic.

The Wall Street firm initiated coverage of Disney with a buy rating and a $137 per share price target, which is more than 14% upside from the stock's Friday close. The call sent Disney's stock up about 1% in premarket trading on Monday.