Trump's clemency for Roger Stone also commuted his 2-year probation and $20,000 fine, order shows

Roger Stone makes an appearance outside his house on July 12, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

In addition to commuting his 40-month prison term, President Donald Trump's clemency order for his longtime ally Roger Stone commuted his two-year probation and the $20,000 fine that were also included in his sentence.

The new details were revealed Monday when the Department of Justice made public Trump's executive order for Stone.

The order was released hours after the judge in Stone's case asked whether Trump's clemency only dealt with Stone's prison term, or if it also applied to the 24 months of supervised release that was part of his sentence.

Stone had been sentenced in February after being convicted last fall for lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering. Those charges were brought as part of then-special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The charges against Stone related to his efforts during that election to get information from WikiLeaks about emails stolen by Russian agents from the head of Hillary Clinton's campaign, as well as from the Democratic National Committee.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson earlier Monday had ordered the parties in Stone's case to clarify the "scope" of Trump's executive action.

Jackson's request came in response to "questions raised by the U.S. Probation Office," especially the question of whether Trump's clemency applies to "the sentence of incarceration alone or also the period of supervised release," she said in an order added to Stone's case docket.

Jackson also asked for a copy of Trump's executive order.

A lawyer for Stone did not respond to CNBCs request for comment on Jackson's request.