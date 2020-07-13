Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Costco, Disney, Deere & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday
Jefferies initiated the biotech company as buy on its belief there will be a vaccine for the coronavirus in early 2021.
"We believe the Street will be surprised to the upside if the COVID-19 vaccine works, gets approved by early 2021, and there are multi-billion dollars of purchase orders from USA and around the world. The Street is divided as to what will happen or if the vaccine will even work, and is hugely divided on valuation. We believe the vaccine will get approved and could do $5B+ in orders over the next few yrs and the stock will head higher. ... .Our base case of $90/share is based on a sum-of-the parts analysis of MRNA's clinical candidates in various indications."
Atlantic Equities initiated the retail giant as overweight and said the company was well-positioned to succeed in any economic scenario.
"Costco is a high quality, reliable retail operator with predictable profitability driven by the recurring membership fees. Additionally, we see multiple growth opportunities in a more productive assortment, more stores, e-commerce and additional membership services. Costco's retail profile is uniquely wellpositioned; operating in the discount retail segment whilst appealing to the complete demographic spectrum. We expect the company to do well in any economic scenario, with recent shifts in consumer behaviour likely to enhance its competitive advantage."