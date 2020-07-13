Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Costco, Disney, Deere & more

Jefferies initiated the biotech company as buy on its belief there will be a vaccine for the coronavirus in early 2021.

"We believe the Street will be surprised to the upside if the COVID-19 vaccine works, gets approved by early 2021, and there are multi-billion dollars of purchase orders from USA and around the world. The Street is divided as to what will happen or if the vaccine will even work, and is hugely divided on valuation. We believe the vaccine will get approved and could do $5B+ in orders over the next few yrs and the stock will head higher. ... .Our base case of $90/share is based on a sum-of-the parts analysis of MRNA's clinical candidates in various indications."