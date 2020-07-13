You might have a tough time getting a 'jumbo mortgage' during pandemic. Here's what to expect

The median price for a home in San Francisco is about $1.3 million, according to real estate site Zillow.

There's one part of the mortgage world that's harder for some would-be home buyers to access: Jumbo loans.

While there are signs that lenders may be easing their requirements for these larger mortgages, the squeeze that started when the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. economy in March has continued, experts say. For consumers, it means more roadblocks to buying a pricey home or refinancing a big mortgage.

"It is truly a problem in the real estate market," said Al Bingham, a mortgage loan officer with Momentum Loans in Sandy, Utah.

By definition, jumbo mortgages — also called "non-conforming" loans — do not conform to lending limits imposed by the government for mortgages backed by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae. In most places, that ceiling is $510,400 (for 2020). In some spots — Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands — the cap is $765,600.

More from Personal Finance:

Households need tax refunds to cover rent, survey shows

Money moves to help you thrive in a recession

Here's how much Medicare could cost you in retirement

However, in high-cost areas, it's not hard to exceed that amount. For example, the median price for a home in San Francisco is about $1.3 million, according to real estate site Zillow. That compares to the national average home value of roughly $248,800.

Pre-coronavirus, the jumbo mortgage market relied on investors (often banks) to purchase the loans they originated. In the face of economic uncertainty and continuing high numbers of new unemployment claims — which means it's trickier to predict who won't default on a loan — that secondary market has largely dried up.

"There are fewer investors interested in buying those loans," said Mike Fratantoni, chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association.

This investor pullback means lenders now often must keep these mortgages in their own portfolio — and retain the risk.

"There are a lot of competing demands for bank portfolios," Fratantoni said. "Households have maxed out their lines of credit, there's the [Paycheck Protection Program] … and banks have less space for jumbo loans."